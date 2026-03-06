Skip to content

City of Roseau Talks Golf Cart Ordinances

By Mani Souphom – R & J Broadcasting, Inc. | Thursday, March 5, 2026

ROSEAU, Minn. – With spring approaching, Roseau city leaders are again discussing the use of golf carts on city streets. At a recent city council meeting, the city attorney Michelle Moren said nothing has changed since November, noting that under current state law, operating golf carts on city streets is already prohibited. Mayor Dan Fabian said the city may be able to rely on existing ordinances and enforcement, while continuing education and gathering community input.

Fabian explained how the city might utilize existing state ordinances before considering a separate city ordinance.

Fabian also emphasized the need for continued public education on safe and responsible operation.

Council members also discussed inviting representatives from Oak Crest Golf Course to weigh in on the issue.

City officials say the discussion will likely continue as the community looks for ways to balance safety, enforcement, and local recreation.

