City of Roseau update from Mayor Fabian

With Spring right around the corner, major construction projects will soo be getting underway in the city of Roseau. Mayor Dan Fabian was the guest on Community Conversation on Wednesday and explained further.

Fabian talked about the importance of establishing relationships with the state and federal government in cost sharing projects.

Mayor Fabian who recently returned from testifying at the Capitol regarding MnDOT projects shares his thoughts.

Other Roseau projects coming up include the walking bridge, Highway 11 project, the re-roofing of the Memorial Arena and airport runway project.

March 5, 2025

New Artist display coming to Warroad River Place

There is a new artist display coming to Warroad River Place. To celebrate the artwork of artist Shawna
March 1, 2025

State boys hockey brackets are set

THE BRACKETS WERE SET ON SATURDAY FOR THE STATE CLASS ‘A’ & ‘AA’ BOYS HOCKEY TOURNAMENTS THAT ARE
March 1, 2025

Section 8A boys basketball brackets are set

THE BRACKETS WERE SET ON SATURDAY FOR THE SECTION 8A BOYS BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT. THE PIGTAIL ROUND GETS UNDERWAY
