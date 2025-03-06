City of Roseau update from Mayor Fabian

With Spring right around the corner, major construction projects will soo be getting underway in the city of Roseau. Mayor Dan Fabian was the guest on Community Conversation on Wednesday and explained further.

Fabian talked about the importance of establishing relationships with the state and federal government in cost sharing projects.

Mayor Fabian who recently returned from testifying at the Capitol regarding MnDOT projects shares his thoughts.

Other Roseau projects coming up include the walking bridge, Highway 11 project, the re-roofing of the Memorial Arena and airport runway project.