Badger FCCLA Brings Home Awards from National Conference

By Graham Scher – R & J Broadcasting | July 17, 2025

Badger, MINN. – Badger FCCLA returned from the National Conference in Orlando, FL from last week with a few awards. KQ92 and KRWB News spoke with Gretchen Lee, Badger FCCLA advisor, as well as 3 students from the event. Lee shared her thoughts from the conference.

Emily Burkel presented a category in Nutrition & Wellness level 3.

Bethanie VonEnde chose a Chapter Service Project

And Paige Rybakowski for National Programs in Action

Avearah Hanson was one of the top 10 presentations in Nutrition & Wellness level 2.

Congratulations again to the Badger FCCLA Program for their awards.