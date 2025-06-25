City of Warroad Summer Updates

By Mani Souphom – R & J Broadcasting | June 25, 2025

Warroad, MINN. – On Monday, June 23, 2025 KQ92 FM and KRWB AM attended the City of Warroad’s second City Council meeting in June. After the pledge of allegiance and approval of the agenda, Warroad City Council members (Dean Dorholt, Joe Olafson, Kevin Thompson, Michelle Vandal) and Warroad Mayor Tom Goldsmith heard resident concerns regarding residential flooding along Steenerson Street NE on June 3, 2025.

While the City of Warroad’s insurance company had been in contact with affected homeowners, residents asked for solutions regarding future mitigation measures. “We’re going to continue to look at what other options there are,” Mayor Goldsmith reassured them. The City informed residents that they would also continue to work on solutions for improved communication, and thanked the concerned residents for attending the meeting and engaging with the City to help resolve their issues.

Next on the docket, the City recognized the resignation of long-serving City EMT volunteer and paramedic, Tom Bukowiec. Bukowiec’s resignation became effective June 23, 2025 after serving in his role as an EMT for the City of Warroad since 1997. Mayor Goldsmith shared information on filling this role, as well providing thanks and more details on Bukowiec’s service:

Following this, Sarah Carling of Warroad Community Development updated the City Council on grants won from Minnesota’s SHIP (Statewide Health Improvement Partnership) program, as well as requesting approval to move forward with brush clearing on Government Island.

The cost of burning and treating brush on Government Island would be absorbed by grant funding obtained by Warroad Community Development, and will pave the way for further development of the structure, improving and extending recreation at a later date. The City Council unanimously voted to approve this process.

From there, City Administrator Kathy Lovelace introduced and explained the details of a new online payment system for utilities that the City of Warroad would begin to implement, with a transitional period estimated to last three months.

This new system would allow City of Warroad residents to continue to pay their bills online using a credit card or ACH payments, with the possibility of extending payment options for other services provided by the city (something the old system did not allow). Further details regarding this new payment system will be communicated to residents via mail and online as the system rolls out. Mayor Goldsmith spoke more on the matter:

MNDOT representative Cole Nelson was in attendance at the meeting with updates regarding Highway 11 construction. Nelson informed the City that the traffic lights located on either side of the Highway 11 bridge had been adjusted to alleviate traffic at rush hour times, with 22 second intervals being allotted for traffic to pass. Nelson also assured those in attendance that the Warroad River remained open to boat traffic under the bridge. MNDOT will continue to monitor traffic and make adjustments in this area as needed.

Regarding construction on the planned roundabout at the intersection of Highway 11 and Minnesota State Highway 313, Nelson estimated that construction would complete on Highway 11’s South lane on the week of June 30, 2025 and switch to the North lane.

We asked Goldsmith about what kind of considerations commuters should expect to make with the upcoming holiday weekend and events, due to the ongoing construction:

KQ92 and KRWB will continue to follow Warroad City Council meetings. For more updates regarding Highway 11 construction in Warroad, information can be found at MNDOT’s website.