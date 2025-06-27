Community Conversation with Artist Debbie Aune

By Jon Michael – R & J Broadcasting | June 26,2025

Warroad, MINN. This week, KQ92 & KRWB sat down with Debbie Aune to talk about an artist reception being held for herself and Betsy Saurdiff this week at Warroad River Place.

Aune let us know what visitors to the this event could expect to see at this artist reception:

When asked about the time and place, Aune explained that this reception would be held on Friday the 27th, from 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM.

Aune also informed KQ92 & KRWB that she would be hosting a class at River Place in July on the 16th, from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM. More details can be found at River Place’s website on their event page.