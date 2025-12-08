Consider Donating to Toys for Tots this Holiday Season 

The Marine’s Toys for Tots organization is in the midst of their holiday campaign, and they are encouraging residents across the country to consider making a donation for a child in need. Col Ted Silvester of the Marines Toys for Tots Foundation says if you want to make a donation, consider purchasing a gift for an older child, as they are often overlooked when it comes to donations.

Silvester also explains why he feels it’s important for people to make a gift donation to child in need during the holidays.

More information about the Toys for Tots Foundation can be seen on their website at www.toysfortots.org.