Skip to content

Consider Donating to Toys for Tots this Holiday Season 

The Marine’s Toys for Tots organization is in the midst of their holiday campaign, and they are encouraging residents across the country to consider making a donation for a child in need. Col Ted Silvester of the Marines Toys for Tots Foundation says if you want to make a donation, consider purchasing a gift for an older child, as they are often overlooked when it comes to donations.

Silvester also explains why he feels it’s important for people to make a gift donation to child in need during the holidays. 

More information about the Toys for Tots Foundation can be seen on their website at www.toysfortots.org.

December 9, 2025

2025 Student Survey Shows Big Gains in Minnesota Youth Wellbeing

The Minnesota Department of Health has released results from the 2025 Minnesota Student Survey, showing significant improvements in
December 9, 2025

Ice Fishing on Lake of the Woods

By Graham Scher – R & J Broadcasting | December 8, 2025 Lake of the Woods, MINN. – Ice
December 9, 2025

Protect Pets From the Cold in Minnesota

The Animal Humane Society is reminding Pet owners to protect your pet from the cold this winter. Spokesperson
« Prev1234567Next »