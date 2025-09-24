Skip to content

Continuing Resolution Voted by House

Republicans in the House voted to pass a Continuing Resolution to keep the government open until November 21.

So far, the House has passed funding bills for Defense, Energy and Water, Military Construction and Veterans Affairs. Three funding bills have gone to the Conference Committee, the first time that has happened in six years. 

Additionally, all twelve appropriations bills have passed out of their committees of jurisdiction. This Continuing Resolution keeps the government funded at current levels while work continues being done on the remaining legislation. Democrats in the Senate voted to block the temporary funding bill. The House works toward passing the stopgap measure before funding expires on September 30th.

September 25, 2025

MVN is a First in Minnesota Opens Next Week

Minnesota Veterinary Neurology (MVN) will open its doors next Monday September 29th in Columbus, the state’s very first
September 25, 2025

Fall Harvest Update

The sugar beet pre-piling harvest continues to progress throughout the Red River Valley. Local producer Neil Rockstad says
September 24, 2025

Biological Control Effort Targets Emerald Ash Borer in Minnesota

The Minnesota D-N-R, Department of Agriculture, and U.S. Forest Service have expanded a biological control program to slow
