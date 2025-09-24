Continuing Resolution Voted by House

Republicans in the House voted to pass a Continuing Resolution to keep the government open until November 21.

So far, the House has passed funding bills for Defense, Energy and Water, Military Construction and Veterans Affairs. Three funding bills have gone to the Conference Committee, the first time that has happened in six years.

Additionally, all twelve appropriations bills have passed out of their committees of jurisdiction. This Continuing Resolution keeps the government funded at current levels while work continues being done on the remaining legislation. Democrats in the Senate voted to block the temporary funding bill. The House works toward passing the stopgap measure before funding expires on September 30th.