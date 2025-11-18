Coyote Sightings in Northwest Minnesota Prompt Warnings from Authorities

A rise in coyote sightings in northwest Minnesota has prompted warnings from local authorities.

The Wilkin County Sheriff’s Office says it has received several reports of coyotes spotted in Breckenridge, particularly near the Bois de Sioux Golf Course.

Officials say the animals have been approaching residents and their pets, raising safety concerns. The department advises residents to secure garbage containers and remove wildlife feeders to help deter coyotes.

Pet owners are also urged to closely supervise small dogs and cats while outdoors, as coyotes have been known to attack and kill small animals. Authorities continue to monitor the situation and encourage the public to report any additional sightings.