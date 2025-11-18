Skip to content

Coyote Sightings in Northwest Minnesota Prompt Warnings from Authorities

A rise in coyote sightings in northwest Minnesota has prompted warnings from local authorities.

The Wilkin County Sheriff’s Office says it has received several reports of coyotes spotted in Breckenridge, particularly near the Bois de Sioux Golf Course.

Officials say the animals have been approaching residents and their pets, raising safety concerns. The department advises residents to secure garbage containers and remove wildlife feeders to help deter coyotes.

Pet owners are also urged to closely supervise small dogs and cats while outdoors, as coyotes have been known to attack and kill small animals. Authorities continue to monitor the situation and encourage the public to report any additional sightings.

November 18, 2025

Minnesota Extension Holding Deep Winter Greenhouse Open House this Week

The University of Minnesota Extension will be co-hosting an open house later this week in Thief River Falls,
November 18, 2025

Lake of the Woods Awarded Grant for Erosion

The Legislative-Citizen Commission on Minnesota Resources has awarded a $550,000 grant to Lake of the Woods County. The
November 18, 2025

Warroad City Council Approves NWRL Board Member

By Graham Scher – R & J Broadcasting | November 17, 2025 Warroad, MINN. – Warroad City Council
