Crookston to Host Hands-On Farm Equipment Safety Workshop

By: Graham Scher | R&J Broadcasting Inc.

CROOKSTON, Minn — University of Minnesota Extension is offering a hands-on farm equipment safety program next month aimed at helping new and inexperienced machinery operators build confidence behind the wheel.

The Drive & Thrive workshop will be held July 27 at the Northwest Research and Outreach Center in Crookston, with a second session on July 28 possible if enough people register.

Participants will receive one-on-one instruction operating a tractor with an implement and a pickup truck with a trailer. The training also covers safely hooking up equipment, backing trailers and implements, tractor controls, hazard awareness, basic maintenance, and practical farm safety skills. Group sessions will also include farm risk management and first aid basics.

The workshop is open to adults 18 and older, regardless of experience level. Registration is limited, and the cost is $35, which includes a meal.