Skip to content

DNR has Grant Funding to Help get Kids Outside

The Minnesota DNR has grant funding available for projects that help get kids outside. Grant Program Coordinator Amber Kastner says the No Child Left Inside program was created in 2019 and funding could be used for a number of things.

Non-profits and school districts are being encouraged to apply for No Child Left Inside program. Kastner says a lot of the projects that get submitted focus on getting kids outside during the colder months.

The DNR is accepting applications for both mini grants of less than $5,000 and larger grants up to $25,000. The request for proposals and more information about how to apply are available on the DNR website.

December 2, 2025

Taste of the Holidays Returns to Support Warroad Backpack Program

By Mani Souphom – R & J Broadcasting | December 2, 2025 Hugo’s Family Marketplace will host Taste
December 2, 2025

Roseau Council Reviews $3.8M Airport Runway Rebuild, Addresses Communication Concerns

By Mani Souphom – R & J Broadcasting | December 2, 2025 Roseau, MINN. – The Roseau City
December 2, 2025

Christmas Tree Season Opens in Minnesota

The Christmas tree season is officially underway in Minnesota. Austin Koons of Rum River Tree Farm says fresh
« Prev1234567Next »