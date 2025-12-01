DNR has Grant Funding to Help get Kids Outside

The Minnesota DNR has grant funding available for projects that help get kids outside. Grant Program Coordinator Amber Kastner says the No Child Left Inside program was created in 2019 and funding could be used for a number of things.

Non-profits and school districts are being encouraged to apply for No Child Left Inside program. Kastner says a lot of the projects that get submitted focus on getting kids outside during the colder months.

The DNR is accepting applications for both mini grants of less than $5,000 and larger grants up to $25,000. The request for proposals and more information about how to apply are available on the DNR website.