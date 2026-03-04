DNR Seeks Public Input on Itasca State Park Plan

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is inviting public comments on proposed amendments to Itasca State Park’s management plan. The comment period runs until April 10.

Key changes include enhancing winter activities, adding new camping options, and redeveloping public water access to protect Lake Itasca’s water quality.

An open house will be held on March 24 at the Jacob V. Brower Visitor Center. For comments, reach out by email or phone (651-259-5598), or visit the DNR website for more information.

Itasca State Park, Minnesota’s oldest, spans over 32,000 acres and features the headwaters of the Mississippi River.