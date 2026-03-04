Skip to content

DNR Seeks Public Input on Itasca State Park Plan

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is inviting public comments on proposed amendments to Itasca State Park’s management plan. The comment period runs until April 10.

Key changes include enhancing winter activities, adding new camping options, and redeveloping public water access to protect Lake Itasca’s water quality.

An open house will be held on March 24 at the Jacob V. Brower Visitor Center. For comments, reach out by email or phone (651-259-5598), or visit the DNR website for more information.

Itasca State Park, Minnesota’s oldest, spans over 32,000 acres and features the headwaters of the Mississippi River.

March 4, 2026

Snow Removal Reminders in Warroad

The City of Warroad would like to remind residents that pushing or blowing snow onto any public roadway
March 4, 2026

Vote for Student Art at Warroad Riverplace

If you’re looking for a fun way to support some talented young artists in our community, head over
March 3, 2026

Electric Rates Proposed to Rise as Wholesale Power Costs Increase

By Mani Souphom – R & J Broadcasting, Inc. | Tuesday, March 3, 2026 ROSEAU, Minn. – Local
