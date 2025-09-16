Farm Aid 40 Concert Helped by Teamsters

The tentative agreement between Teamsters Local 320 and the University of Minnesota means the Farm Aid 40 concert will go on this Saturday as scheduled. The strike and picketing has officially ended on all U of M campuses.

The three-year agreement is being sent to Teamsters members for a final vote and ratification. Local 320 president Erik Skoog said, “we also must recognize the solidarity from the Farm Aid performers and event coordinators who refused to cross a Teamster picket line.

Crews were working on the Farm Aid stage at Huntington Bank Stadium this weekend.