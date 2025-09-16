Skip to content

Farm Aid 40 Concert Helped by Teamsters

The tentative agreement between Teamsters Local 320 and the University of Minnesota means the Farm Aid 40 concert will go on this Saturday as scheduled. The strike and picketing has officially ended on all U of M campuses.

The three-year agreement is being sent to Teamsters members for a final vote and ratification. Local 320 president Erik Skoog said, “we also must recognize the solidarity from the Farm Aid performers and event coordinators who refused to cross a Teamster picket line.

Crews were working on the Farm Aid stage at Huntington Bank Stadium this weekend.

September 16, 2025

School Board Appreciation Month is this month

This month is School Board Appreciation Month, a time to recognize the vital role that these individuals play
September 16, 2025

Minnesotans Focused on Health Insurance for 2025

Minnesotans are urged to start thinking about their health insurance for next year. Due to federal cuts and
September 16, 2025

Minnesota Deer Archery Season Kicked Off This Weekend

The 2025/2026 Minnesota deer archery season kicked off this weekend, and area hunters are reminded that some hunters
