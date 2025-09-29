Farmers Face Tough Health Insurance Questions with Federal Cuts

The federal tax cuts are sending shockwaves through Minnesota farm fields. When Minnesota sure rates come out this week, more Minnesotans are expected to see rising costs in their premiums. Cindy VanDerpole is a breast cancer survivor and farmer, and says her previous health plans saved her and her family.

VanDerpole says the new cuts will be devastating for her family and other farmers across the state.

MN sure says if the enhanced tax credits do expire at the end of the year, 62 percent of their enrollees will see their costs go up in 2026.