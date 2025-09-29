Skip to content

Farmers Face Tough Health Insurance Questions with Federal Cuts

The federal tax cuts are sending shockwaves through Minnesota farm fields. When Minnesota sure rates come out this week, more Minnesotans are expected to see rising costs in their premiums. Cindy VanDerpole is a breast cancer survivor and farmer, and says her previous health plans saved her and her family.

VanDerpole says the new cuts will be devastating for her family and other farmers across the state.

MN sure says if the enhanced tax credits do expire at the end of the year, 62 percent of their enrollees will see their costs go up in 2026.

September 30, 2025

Minnesota Farmers Stuck in Trade War with China

President Trump is acknowledging that farmers are going to be hurt by his tariffs for a little while
September 29, 2025

Target Launches New Experience for Customers

Minnesota-based retailer Target is introducing a new self-checkout system designed to enhance accessibility for guests with disabilities. The
September 29, 2025

State Health Officials Launch New Cannabis Campaign

Minnesota health officials are launching “Be Cannabis Aware,” a new campaign aimed at educating young people under the
