First Rabies Case in 11 Years Confirmed Near Fort Frances

The Northwestern Health Unit is reporting the first positive rabies case in 11 years near Fort Frances. A bat from the Rainy Lake area has tested positive for the virus, which attacks the brain and nervous system in animals and humans.

Rabies spreads through saliva or nervous tissue, most commonly from bites or scratches. It does not spread through touching fur, blood, urine, or feces, and non-mammals like birds or reptiles cannot transmit it.

Over the past decade, the health unit submitted 13 animal samples — including cats, dogs, bears, bats, and a skunk — with no positives until now. A rabid Arctic fox was also confirmed earlier this year in Fort Severn, showing the virus can appear unexpectedly in the region.

To stay safe, don’t approach or handle wild or stray animals, even if they look healthy. Keep your pets and livestock current on rabies vaccinations, and avoid animals that appear sick, injured, or are acting strangely.

If you are bitten or scratched, seek medical care immediately. Early treatment can prevent rabies, but once symptoms appear, the disease is almost always fatal.

While the risk in Ontario is low, the health unit emphasizes that vigilance and prompt action are critical to protecting yourself, your family, and your pets.