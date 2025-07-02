Fishing Season Expectations for 4th of July Weekend

By Graham Scher – R&J Broadcasting | July 2, 2025

Warroad, MINN. – July has arrived, which means we’re in the heart of the Minnesota Summer Fishing Season season. Nathan Olson of the Minnesota DNR Fisheries Department says weather the last month has had an impact on fish in our region, and he tells us what fishermen can expect when out on the lake.

With the busy 4th of July Holiday weekend fast approaching, Olson reminds boaters about the importance of taking the appropriate steps in preventing aquatic hitchhikers, even if the boat launches are busier than normal. Olson also reminds people to stay hydrated while out on the water. More information, and materials regarding fishing in Minnesota can be seen on the Minnesota DNR Fisheries webpage at www.dnr.state.mn.us/fishing.