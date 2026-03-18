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Gallery Exhibit: Portrayals in Paper by Nikki Besser

It’s the last chance to enter the Warroad RiverPlace gallery giveaway for an original paper quilling artwork created by featured artist Nikki Besser. 

The piece is part of the current exhibit, “Portrayals in Paper: Tales of Overcoming,” which highlights intricate designs made from carefully shaped and layered paper.

To enter, simply stop by the Warroad RiverPlace gallery, explore the exhibit, and fill out a comment card for your chance to win. Admission is free, and the gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Entries close when the exhibit ends this Saturday, so be sure to visit before it’s gone.

You can learn more about the free event at warroadriverplace.org.

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