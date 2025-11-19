Garden Valley Technologies Capital Credit Buyout Program Returns

Garden Valley Technologies in Thief River Falls will be launching another round of their voluntary Discounted Capital Buyout Program, and members are now able to apply. Garden Valley CEO and General manager Tim Brinkman says this round of buyouts will be similar to their 2023 buyouts.

Brinkman says there have been some changes made to this year’s buyout program, and he explains how it will work.

The application period is open through Friday, November 21, and Brinkman explains how you can apply to be entered into the buyout program pool.

You can find more information on the application at Garden Valley Tech’s website.