Update: Warroad’s Government Island

By Graham Scher – R & J Broadcasting | June 19, 2025

Warroad, MINN. – The community of Warroad is working to continue growing Hockeytown USA into a year-round destination for locals and tourists alike. Through the help of organizations such as Warroad Community Development, the man-made Government Island in the area has been redeveloped into one of these destination spots. KQ92 and KRWB News spoke with Warroad Mayor Tom Goldsmith who tells us more.

The island is across from Lake of the Woods Brewery, and all citizens are encouraged to check out Government Island whether from the mainland, or even from on the water.