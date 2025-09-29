Governor Walz Declares Sept. 27 Public Lands Day in Minnesota

This Saturday, Sept. 27, was officially declared Public Lands Day in Minnesota, as proclaimed by Gov. Tim Walz. The day recognizes the vital role public lands play in the state’s identity, economy, and environmental stewardship.

The proclamation aligns with National Public Lands Day (the largest single-day volunteer event for public lands in the U.S.) and National Hunting and Fishing Day, which honors the contributions of hunters and anglers to conservation.

Minnesota’s Department of Natural Resources manages 5.6 million acres of public land, including state parks, forests, wildlife areas, and more. These spaces provide clean air and water, protect wildlife, and offer outdoor recreation that enriches the lives of Minnesotans and visitors alike. Partnerships with Tribal Nations, federal and local governments, nonprofits, and more than 14,500 volunteers help keep these lands protected for generations to come.

DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen encourages everyone to celebrate Public Lands Day by getting outside and enjoying Minnesota’s unique landscapes, from prairies to oak savannas to coniferous forests.

The state is also investing in the future of public lands through the $150 million Get Out MORE initiative—modernizing outdoor recreation, improving accessibility, expanding programs like all-terrain track chairs, and adding new fishing piers. These projects strengthen Minnesota’s outdoor economy, which creates tens of thousands of jobs and generates billions each year.To learn more about Minnesota’s public lands and ways to get involved, visit mndnr.gov/publiclands.