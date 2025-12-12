Grant for Roseau Parks

The Greater Minnesota Regional Parks and Trails Commission recently announced a 1.1 million dollar grant will go toward the Roseau River Water Trail.

The grant will specifically be funding two local parks, the Roseau City Park and Roseau River Rapids Park to enhance the trail system. Both parks have various outdoor activities accessible and

The grant is designed to provide all outdoor enthusiasts in Roseau county with improved infrastructure at the parks, as well as improved accessibility for personal watercrafts, fishing, camping, and birding, which aligns with the Roseau River Water Trail Masterplan’s goals.

New infrastructure that is being built includes a pavilion at the Roseau River Dam.