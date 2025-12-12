Skip to content

Grant for Roseau Parks

The Greater Minnesota Regional Parks and Trails Commission recently announced a 1.1 million dollar grant will go toward the Roseau River Water Trail. 

The grant will specifically be funding two local parks, the Roseau City Park and Roseau River Rapids Park to enhance the trail system. Both parks have various outdoor activities accessible and 

The grant is designed to provide all outdoor enthusiasts in Roseau county with improved infrastructure at the parks, as well as improved accessibility for personal watercrafts, fishing, camping, and birding, which aligns with the Roseau River Water Trail Masterplan’s goals.

New infrastructure that is being built includes a pavilion at the Roseau River Dam.

December 12, 2025

DNR Update on Acquisition of Acres in Northern Minnesota

With the DNR’s nearly 16,000-acre land acquisition now complete, the next step is deciding how each parcel will
December 12, 2025

Get Your Flu Shots this Winter

The American Medical Association and The Ad Council have started their annual “Get Your Flu Shot” campaign.  This
December 12, 2025

Bemidji Hosting annual NMRC FIRST Lego League event 

The Northern Minnesota Robotics Conference (NMRC) will be holding its annual First Lego League event in Bemidji Friday.
« Prev1234567Next »