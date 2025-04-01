House Democrats discuss Minnesota House of Representatives

Over the weekend the Minnesota House of Representatives released their budget target which calls for an almost $1.16 billion reduction in General Fund spending. During a press conference on Monday, House DFL speaker Melissa Hortman praised house members on reaching a compromise, and she also talked more on what this agreement means for the rest of the session.

DFL Floorleader Rep Jamie Long talked more about the compromise, and made it clear that this deal protects DFL priorities for this session, and from past sessions.

Rep Hortman also highlighted that the House’s budget target does not make any cuts to educational programs in Minnesota.

Friday is the Legislature’s first deadline, which means that bills must have a hearing in committee to move forward in the legislature.