Jamaica Mission leaves this weekend 

This weekend, dozens of people from across Northwest Minnesota, including over a dozen Warroad residents will be departing from Ada Minnesota for a Mission Trip to Jamaica. Trip leader Terry Steen tells us more about what they will be doing on the mission trip, and who’s going. 

While one of their tasks is building homes, Steen says the relationships they build is one of the most important things they do on the trip. 

Steen says another thing that keeps bringing them back every year is the faith of the Jamaican people. 

Steen asks that you pray for those going on the mission trip, and for those they will be serving in Jamaica.

June 27, 2025

