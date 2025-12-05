Ice Fisher rescued after becoming trapped on Lake of the Woods

A man ice fishing on Lake of the Woods was rescued Thursday after he found himself stuck on a thin patch of ice and surrounded by 400 feet of open water. The Lake of the Woods Sheriff’s Office says the man from Winsted, Minnesota, was on the lake ice with his portable fish house when he found himself becoming trapped.

It sparked an emergency response from multiple agencies around 1pm Thursday, with the Lake of the woods county sheriff’s office bringing its airboat to the lake, which deputies and fire and rescue personnel used to conduct a rescue at the Fred’s Beds access, northwest of Hackett. The man was brought safely to shore without any injury.

Lake of the Woods County Sheriff Gary Fish said “The sheriff’s office reminds all outdoor enthusiasts to exercise extreme caution when venturing onto early-season ice”.