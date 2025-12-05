Skip to content

Ice Fisher rescued after becoming trapped on Lake of the Woods

A man ice fishing on Lake of the Woods was rescued Thursday after he found himself stuck on a thin patch of ice and surrounded by 400 feet of open water. The Lake of the Woods Sheriff’s Office says the man from Winsted, Minnesota, was on the lake ice with his portable fish house when he found himself becoming trapped.

It sparked an emergency response from multiple agencies around 1pm Thursday, with the Lake of the woods county sheriff’s office bringing its airboat to the lake, which deputies and fire and rescue personnel used to conduct a rescue at the Fred’s Beds access, northwest of Hackett. The man was brought safely to shore without any injury.

Lake of the Woods County Sheriff Gary Fish said “The sheriff’s office reminds all outdoor enthusiasts to exercise extreme caution when venturing onto early-season ice”.

December 5, 2025

Marines Toys for Tots Supplying Gifts to Underprivileged Kids for over 78 Years

If you’ve been out Christmas shopping during the holidays, it’s almost certain that you’ve seen the white drop
December 5, 2025

New Parents Can Apply Wednesday for Minnesota’s Paid Leave Program

State officials are preparing to launch Minnesota’s new Paid Leave program. Department of Employment and Economic Development Commissioner
December 5, 2025

State Energy Assistance Program Receives $112.7 Million in Federal Funds

The state’s Energy Assistance Program is distributing funds to approved households after a month delay due to the
