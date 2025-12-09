Ice Fishing on Lake of the Woods

By Graham Scher – R & J Broadcasting | December 8, 2025

Lake of the Woods, MINN. – Ice continues to form on Minnesota lakes and rivers. The DNR’s Lisa Dugan says if you’re going to venture out, keep in mind no ice is 100-percent safe. Officials recommend taking safety precautions, such as checking the ice depth, bringing ice picks, and wearing buoyant gear if walking or snowmobiling on ice.

With ice fishing now underway in most parts of the state and on Lake of the Woods, DNR Conservation Officer Coby Fontes provided more on the dangers of ice fishing throughout the season and where the safest areas will likely be.

Dugan added that there should be at least four inches of new, clear ice if you’re walking on, at least five to seven inches of ice for an ATV or snowmobile, and for vehicles, there should be 12 inches or more of ice.