Lake Bemidji State Park Fall Color Forecast

Minnesota’s State Park offers an excellent opportunity to take in Minnesota’s fall colors, and Lake Bemidji State Park has miles of trails that allow you to see all forms of these colors. Lake Bemidji State Park Assistant Park Manager Shannon Bungart says if you want to see these colors, this week is the time to do it, as she expects the park to be at full peak later this week. 

If you plan on visiting to see these fall colors, Bungart recommends that you take a walk on the Rocky Point Trail. 

More information about other park programs and services can be seen on the Lake Bemidji State Park webpage on the Minnesota DNR website.

October 7, 2025

Sugarbeet Fall Campaign Kicks Off

American Crystal Sugar officially kicked off their Fall Campaign on Monday night. Joe Hastings of American Crystal Sugar
October 7, 2025

Rainy River Committee Meeting

By Graham Scher – October 6th, 2025 Rainy River, Ontario – Rainy River Committee of the Whole met in
October 7, 2025

Michelle Fischbach District 7 Talks Shutdown

Michelle Fischbach Congresswoman District 7 including Roseau County released a statement regarding how the government shutdown might affect
