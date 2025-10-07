Lake Bemidji State Park Fall Color Forecast

Minnesota’s State Park offers an excellent opportunity to take in Minnesota’s fall colors, and Lake Bemidji State Park has miles of trails that allow you to see all forms of these colors. Lake Bemidji State Park Assistant Park Manager Shannon Bungart says if you want to see these colors, this week is the time to do it, as she expects the park to be at full peak later this week.

If you plan on visiting to see these fall colors, Bungart recommends that you take a walk on the Rocky Point Trail.

More information about other park programs and services can be seen on the Lake Bemidji State Park webpage on the Minnesota DNR website.