Lake Bemidji State Park Fall Fest

Minnesota’s State Park offers an excellent opportunity to take in Minnesota’s fall colors, and Lake Bemidji State Park has miles of trails that allow you to see all forms of these colors. Lake Bemidji State Park Assistant Park Manager Shannon Bungart says it’s a busy week for the Park, as Bungart also invites you to the park on Saturday, October 11th for their annual Fall Fest celebration.

More information about Fall Fest, and other park programs and services can be seen on the Lake Bemidji State Park webpage on the Minnesota DNR website.