Lake Bemidji State Park Fall Fest

Minnesota’s State Park offers an excellent opportunity to take in Minnesota’s fall colors, and Lake Bemidji State Park has miles of trails that allow you to see all forms of these colors. Lake Bemidji State Park Assistant Park Manager Shannon Bungart says it’s a busy week for the Park, as Bungart also invites you to the park on Saturday, October 11th for their annual Fall Fest celebration.

More information about Fall Fest, and other park programs and services can be seen on the Lake Bemidji State Park webpage on the Minnesota DNR website.

October 9, 2025

MN Human Rights Department Settles Two Sex Discrimination Cases

By Graham Scher – October 9th, 2025 Thief River Falls, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Human Rights announced
October 9, 2025

Roseau Superintendent Talks Referendum Vote

By Graham Scher – October 9th, 2025 Roseau, Minn. – Operating Referendum meetings started this week in Roseau County,
October 9, 2025

Minnesota Fall Hunting Seasons Improving

The Minnesota Deer Archery Season kicked off earlier this fall, and so far the season has gotten off
