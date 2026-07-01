Lake of the Woods Memoir Featured at Local Community Events

By: Graham Scher | R&J Broadcasting Inc.

LAKE OF THE WOODS, Minn — A new memoir rooted in the history of Lake of the Woods will be the focus of two upcoming community events in Warroad and Roseau. Author Jill D. Swenson will visit the area to discuss The Land of Everlasting Sky: A Memoir of Loss and Legacy on Lake of the Woods, a book that explores the region’s history through the story of the Ojibway medicine man known as “Everlasting Sky.”

Joining her for both events will be Don Kakaygeesick, Everlasting Sky’s great-grandson, offering a unique local and family perspective on the story. The first conversation takes place Wednesday, July 9th at 6:30 p.m. at the Warroad Public Library, followed by a second event Monday, July 13th at 11 a.m. at the Roseau County Museum.

Both programs are free and open to the public. Swenson, a Wisconsin author and former journalism professor, has spent years researching the history and legacy of the Lake of the Woods region. She’ll also lead a Swedish wheat weaving workshop at the Warroad Folk School on July 14th.