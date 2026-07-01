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Minnesota Moves to Provide Services For Soon-to-be-released Inmates

Minnesota is moving forward with a new initiative to provide behavioral health services to people before they’re released from jail or prison. Pending federal approval, eligible inmates at eight pilot sites, including the Red Lake Detention Center in northwest Minnesota, could receive Medicaid-covered mental health, substance use, and chronic health care services during the 60 days before release beginning in 2028. 

State officials say the program aims to reduce overdose deaths, improve public safety, and help people successfully transition back into their communities. Minnesota plans to expand the program statewide after evaluating the pilot.

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Warroad 4th of July Event Seeking Volunteers

The Warroad Fourth of July Celebration is still looking for volunteers ahead of this week’s festivities. Organizers say
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Lake of the Woods Memoir Featured at Local Community Events

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Crookston to Host Hands-On Farm Equipment Safety Workshop

By: Graham Scher | R&J Broadcasting Inc. CROOKSTON, Minn — University of Minnesota Extension is offering a hands-on
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