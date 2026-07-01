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Warroad 4th of July Event Seeking Volunteers

The Warroad Fourth of July Celebration is still looking for volunteers ahead of this week’s festivities. Organizers say 38 volunteer shifts remain open for July 3rd and 4th. Students needing community service hours, local groups, businesses, and individual volunteers are all encouraged to sign up. 

Opportunities include staffing the information booth and monitoring inflatables at The Point, with a variety of shifts available. Some volunteer positions may also include paid opportunities, with details listed on the registration form. For more information or to sign up, visit the This is Warroad Facebook page.

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