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Lake of the Woods School Selects Shelby Nosan as New Principal

As the new school year draws closer, Lake of the Woods School is welcoming new leadership. Lake of the Woods School District 390 has named Shelby Nosan as its new Pre-K through 12th grade principal ahead of the 2026-27 school year.

District officials say Nosan was selected following a process that included input from three interview committees made up of students, parents, and school staff. They say her vision for the school centers on strong communication, collaboration, community involvement, and building positive relationships with students, families, and staff.

Student leaders, parents, and the school say they’re excited to welcome Nosan to the district as preparations continue for the start of another school year.

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