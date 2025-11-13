Skip to content

Lakeland PBS Cancels “Currents” Amid Federal Funding Cuts

Lakeland PBS in Bemidji recently announced it is canceling its long-running program Lakeland Currents following significant federal funding cuts.

The station says the loss of these essential funds has created a critical budget gap that cannot be closed without major changes. For 18 seasons, Lakeland Currents has featured conversations with local leaders, citizens, and experts on issues important to rural communities.

Topics have ranged from cancer treatment and drug addiction counseling to public school funding and family farming. The decision comes after the Trump administration rescinded more than one billion dollars in federal funding previously allocated to the Corporation for Public Broadcasting in July.

November 13, 2025

Prioritize Safety this Deer Season

The Minnesota Deer Firearm Season continues this week through this Sunday, and with especially cold temperatures, all hunters
November 13, 2025

Central Boiler 33rd Year of Employee Bonus Distribution

Central Boiler Companies, parent to subsidiaries Central Boiler, Altoz, and Woodmaster, proudly celebrated its 33rd consecutive year of
November 12, 2025

Warroad City Council discussed Small Cities Development Grant Application

By: Graham Scher – November 12th Warroad, Minn – Warroad City Council convened in regular session Monday November
« Prev1234567Next »