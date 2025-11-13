Lakeland PBS Cancels “Currents” Amid Federal Funding Cuts

Lakeland PBS in Bemidji recently announced it is canceling its long-running program Lakeland Currents following significant federal funding cuts.

The station says the loss of these essential funds has created a critical budget gap that cannot be closed without major changes. For 18 seasons, Lakeland Currents has featured conversations with local leaders, citizens, and experts on issues important to rural communities.

Topics have ranged from cancer treatment and drug addiction counseling to public school funding and family farming. The decision comes after the Trump administration rescinded more than one billion dollars in federal funding previously allocated to the Corporation for Public Broadcasting in July.