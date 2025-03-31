Legislative Update with Senator Mark Johnson

It’s been a very eventful legislative session in St Paul this year, but if one thing has been consistent, it has been discussions about the upcoming state budget. Senate Minority Leader Mark Johnson (R-East Grand Forks) says most of his focus has been on the State Budget, and he tells us where things currently stand.

Early last week there was some attention brought forward about a bill in the Minnesota House with a companion bill in the Senate that aims to lower the punishment for school bus stop arm violations. While he said he doesn’t know much about the bill Senator Johnson says he doesn’t see it gaining any traction in the Legislature.

Lastly, Senator Johnson says that there are some important deadlines coming up later this week that have major implications on legislation for the rest of the session.