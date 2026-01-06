LifeCare Medical Center New Years Baby

The LifeCare Medical Center Birthing Center announced the arrival of Roseau County’s first baby of 2026. The child’s name is Willow Aurora, born January 1st at 5:27 p.m. Willow weighed 6 pounds, 8 ounces, making her the first baby of the year born at Lifecare Medical Center.

Willow’s parents Josephine and Keegan Hall of Roseau are overjoyed to welcome their baby girl last week. Willow is not only their first child, but also the first grandchild on both sides of their family, making her arrival in the new year even more special for both of their families.

The family is incredibly thankful for the compassionate care and support provided by the wonderful LifeCare Birthing Center team.

Congratulations to the Hall family on this exciting new chapter and a healthy baby girl.