Loaner Car Seats Available to Families Traveling over the Holidays 

The Holiday season is officially here, and families will be traveling all around the country to celebrate the holidays with their friends and families. For families with young children who have to fly home for the holidays, it can often be difficult to transport their car seats. Carma Hansen of Safe Kids Grand Forks says they have a car seat loaner program that can make holiday travel easier.

Hansen says Safe Kids Grand Forks also has alternative travel safety devices available to families looking for extra protection when flying.

For more information on the Car Seat Loaner Program contact by calling or go to the Safe Kids Grand Forks website.