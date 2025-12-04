Skip to content

Loaner Car Seats Available to Families Traveling over the Holidays 

The Holiday season is officially here, and families will be traveling all around the country to celebrate the holidays with their friends and families. For families with young children who have to fly home for the holidays, it can often be difficult to transport their car seats. Carma Hansen of Safe Kids Grand Forks says they have a car seat loaner program that can make holiday travel easier.

Hansen says Safe Kids Grand Forks  also has alternative travel safety devices available to families looking for extra protection when flying.

For more information on the Car Seat Loaner Program contact by calling or go to the Safe Kids Grand Forks website.

December 4, 2025

Warroad Broadcaster Dan DeMolee Retires After 50 Years in Radio

By Mani Souphom – R & J Broadcasting | December 4, 2025 Warroad, MINN. – A five-decade broadcasting
December 4, 2025

Roseau Council Approves Levy, Reviews Staffing Needs Ahead of New State Leave Law

By Mani Souphom – R & J Broadcasting | December 3, 2025 Roseau, MINN. – The Roseau City
December 4, 2025

Marines Toys for Tots Supplying Gifts to Underprivileged Kids for over 78 Years

If you’ve been out Christmas shopping during the holidays, it’s almost certain that you’ve seen the white drop
« Prev1234567Next »