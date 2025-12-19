Skip to content

Local and State Farmers Voice Concerns Over Tariffs, Healthcare

Minnesota farmers described how life on the farm is getting even tougher with a lot of uncertainty heading into the new year. Theresia Gillie is a soybean farmer from Hallock and says she is dealing with specific challenges

Peter Schwagerl farms corn and soybeans among other crops near Browns Valley. He was asked how he’s preparing for next year.

Theresia Gillie is also a Kittson County Commissioner so she sees how these higher expenses are affecting her entire county. A bipartisan Senate subcommittee will take this testimony with them into the next legislative session.

December 19, 2025

The Marvin Companies: “We are strong, we are healthy, and we are poised for even greater things next year.”

By Mani Souphom – R & J Broadcasting | Friday, December 19, 2025 WARROAD, Minn. – “We are
December 19, 2025

Flu Cases on the Rise

With flu cases on the rise and holiday gatherings in full swing, health officials urge Minnesotans to get
December 19, 2025

Christmas Holiday Travel

It’s a week before Christmas and AAA is predicting another record year of holiday travelers. Brynna Knapp of AAA
