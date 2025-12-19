Local and State Farmers Voice Concerns Over Tariffs, Healthcare

Minnesota farmers described how life on the farm is getting even tougher with a lot of uncertainty heading into the new year. Theresia Gillie is a soybean farmer from Hallock and says she is dealing with specific challenges

Peter Schwagerl farms corn and soybeans among other crops near Browns Valley. He was asked how he’s preparing for next year.

Theresia Gillie is also a Kittson County Commissioner so she sees how these higher expenses are affecting her entire county. A bipartisan Senate subcommittee will take this testimony with them into the next legislative session.