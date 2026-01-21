Local Schools Shifting to E-Learning

Warroad, Roseau, Badger, and Greenbush-Middle River school districts students will be logging in instead of heading to the bus stop for the rest of the week.

Warroad Schools announced they will shift to e-learning tomorrow and Friday due to expected severe weather. Administrators say the decision was made out of caution, with forecasts calling for dangerous travel conditions.

Classes will continue remotely, with students expected to follow their regular schedules online. School officials say assignments and attendance requirements will be communicated through district learning platforms.

After-school activities and events are expected to be postponed unless otherwise announced by the schools.

Other local schools are expected to proceed as normal until further announced.

Parents are encouraged to check district websites and social media pages for the latest updates.