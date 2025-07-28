Marty Howes Talks National Conference

By Dan DeMolee – KQ92-KRWB | July 28, 2025

Roseau, MINN. – Roseau County Veterans Service Officer Marty Howes was the guest on community conversation on Friday. He recently returned from the National Conference and training in Kentucky. He shared his thoughts.

How also had the opportunity to hear from inspiring guest speakers, such as Navy Seal Jason Redman, and Jessica Lynch, who was a POW, and he noted that to hear their stories and sacrifices was remarkable.

He spoke about the PACT Act which addresses, toxic, exposures, including burn pits, Agent Orange, and radiation.

How is expanded on the program and also shared information about TERA.

Veterans have the option of coming directly to his office to get registered for benefits or they can go online. Howes explains.

Another meet and greet is tentatively scheduled for September/October timeframe in Roseau. Listen to KQ92 And the Northern Star 1410 AM for more details.

If you should have any questions on any of these topics stop by the VA Office in the Courthouse Building in Roseau, Room 120 or contact Marty at his office – 218-463-3308 or Cell 218-469-1974.