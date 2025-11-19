MDH Awards Rural Health Communities

By Graham Scher – R & J Broadcasting | November 19, 2025

Grygla, MINN. – The Minnesota Department of Health has awarded six recipients for their work in rural communities.

Four individuals earned awards for their outstanding work in rural healthcare including Nicole Kiesow of Grygla. Nicole is a part of the Resource Staff as the Librarian & Education Enhancement Tutor for Grace Christian Academy.

Others awarded include Rick Ash of United Hospital District in Fairmont, Dr. Joseph Corser of Sanford Bemidji and Bagley, and Dr. Ray Christensen from the University of Minnesota Medical School.

Two organizations also received team awards: the Nicotine-Free Greater Mankato Coalition and Elevate in Perham.

MDH recognized these individuals in stating these leaders strengthen local families in need and local economies.