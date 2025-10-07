Skip to content

Michelle Fischbach District 7 Talks Shutdown

Michelle Fischbach Congresswoman District 7 including Roseau County released a statement regarding how the government shutdown might affect Minnesotans including Social Security Administration, Veterans’ Administration, and Farm Service Agency.

The Continuing Resolution or CR that the U.S. House passed would have kept the government open. The CR is now sitting in the Senate and 60 votes are needed in the Senate to pass this bill. Fischbach states that this is the same CR that Democrats voted for thirteen times under the last administration. Fischbach is insistent that this will be taken care of and back to normal government.

October 7, 2025

Lake Bemidji State Park Fall Color Forecast

Minnesota’s State Park offers an excellent opportunity to take in Minnesota’s fall colors, and Lake Bemidji State Park
October 7, 2025

Sugarbeet Fall Campaign Kicks Off

American Crystal Sugar officially kicked off their Fall Campaign on Monday night. Joe Hastings of American Crystal Sugar
October 7, 2025

Rainy River Committee Meeting

By Graham Scher – October 6th, 2025 Rainy River, Ontario – Rainy River Committee of the Whole met in
