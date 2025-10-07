Michelle Fischbach District 7 Talks Shutdown

Michelle Fischbach Congresswoman District 7 including Roseau County released a statement regarding how the government shutdown might affect Minnesotans including Social Security Administration, Veterans’ Administration, and Farm Service Agency.

The Continuing Resolution or CR that the U.S. House passed would have kept the government open. The CR is now sitting in the Senate and 60 votes are needed in the Senate to pass this bill. Fischbach states that this is the same CR that Democrats voted for thirteen times under the last administration. Fischbach is insistent that this will be taken care of and back to normal government.