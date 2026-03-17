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Minnesota 9th District Judicial Candidates

The Commission on Judicial Selection announced Monday that three candidates have been nominated to fill two judicial openings in northwest Minnesota, including a current opening in Polk County and an future vacancy in Marshall County.

The Polk County opening became available after Judge Anne Rasmusson was elevated to the Minnesota Court of Appeals, creating an immediate need for a replacement on the bench. In Marshall County, Judge Jeffery Remick is set to retire later this year, prompting the commission to begin the selection process in advance.

The nominees include (left to right) Max Schafer-LaCoursiere, an assistant public defender based in Thief River Falls; Symon Schindler-Syme, who serves as an assistant county attorney in the Beltrami County Attorney’s Office; and Eliza Scott, an assistant county attorney with the Roseau County Attorney’s Office.

The three nominees bring a mix of public defense and prosecution experience, and one of them will ultimately be chosen to serve in each county. The final appointments will be made by the governor in the coming weeks.

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