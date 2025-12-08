Minnesota Could Have a ‘Real’ Winter This Year

People hoping for a “real” winter in Minnesota are getting their wish this year. Pete Boulay with the State Climatology Office says December is off to a cool and snowy start and that pattern is expected to continue the entire month. Boulay added that we’ve had the earliest below-zero temperatures since 2014.

Boulay says there is a blanket of snow statewide which makes the average air temperature 11 degrees cooler. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is among those predicting colder-than-average temps and more snowfall than usual for our state.