Minnesota Could Have a ‘Real’ Winter This Year

People hoping for a “real” winter in Minnesota are getting their wish this year. Pete Boulay with the State Climatology Office says December is off to a cool and snowy start and that pattern is expected to continue the entire month. Boulay added that we’ve had the earliest below-zero temperatures since 2014.

Boulay says there is a blanket of snow statewide which makes the average air temperature 11 degrees cooler. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is among those predicting colder-than-average temps and more snowfall than usual for our state.

December 9, 2025

2025 Student Survey Shows Big Gains in Minnesota Youth Wellbeing

The Minnesota Department of Health has released results from the 2025 Minnesota Student Survey, showing significant improvements in
December 9, 2025

Ice Fishing on Lake of the Woods

By Graham Scher – R & J Broadcasting | December 8, 2025 Lake of the Woods, MINN. – Ice
December 9, 2025

Protect Pets From the Cold in Minnesota

The Animal Humane Society is reminding Pet owners to protect your pet from the cold this winter. Spokesperson
