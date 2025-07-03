Minnesota Department of Human Services Announces $15 Million in Grants to Address Opioid Epidemic

Minnesota’s Department of Human Services announced July 1, 2025 that it is investing $15 million in new state grants to expand services for people affected by opioid use disorder. The funding, awarded to 23 organizations by the MN DHS, was recommended by the Opioid Epidemic Response Advisory Council.

These grants come amid promising signs of progress: in 2023, opioid-related treatment admissions increased for the third straight year, and fatal overdoses dropped for the first time in five years—especially in rural areas. Still, officials emphasize the crisis continues statewide.

This new round of grants target key areas:

$4.5 million for expanding the continuum of care



for expanding the continuum of care $3+ million for harm reduction and workforce development/training



for harm reduction and workforce development/training Additional funds for prevention, education, chronic pain care, and alternative treatments



A major goal is to improve culturally relevant care, particularly for Native communities and people of color.

The state also updated its Opioid Epidemic Response Spending Dashboard with 2024 data, promoting transparency and helping identify community needs.

Grantees span the Twin Cities, greater Minnesota, and Tribal Nations, with some offering statewide services. This is the fourth round of grants, with more funding opportunities coming soon.

For more information, visit the Opioid Epidemic Response Advisory Council’s website.