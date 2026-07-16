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Minnesota DNR Announces State Park License Plate Contest

Minnesota is extending a pause on enrolling new Medicaid providers in 12 high-risk services for at least another six months. The freeze began January 30th as the Department of Human Services revalidates nearly 5,600 existing providers. The revalidation is part of a corrective action plan required by federal officials to avoid losing over two billion dollars in Medicaid funding. 

Providers must document ownership, employees and business locations, then undergo unannounced on-site inspections. For more information, contact the Minnesota Department of Human Services.

July 16, 2026

Warroad City Council Approves Solar Agreement for City Lagoon Area

By Mani Souphom – R & J Broadcasting, Inc. | Thursday, July 16, 2026 WARROAD, Minn. — At
July 16, 2026

Highway 11 Project Moves Into Stage 4 Between Roseau and Warroad

The Highway 11 reconstruction project between Roseau and Warroad has entered another major phase. The Minnesota Department of
July 16, 2026

Minnesota Medicaid Freeze Has Been Extended

Minnesota is extending a pause on enrolling new Medicaid providers in 12 high-risk services for at least another
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