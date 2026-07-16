Minnesota DNR Announces State Park License Plate Contest

Minnesota is extending a pause on enrolling new Medicaid providers in 12 high-risk services for at least another six months. The freeze began January 30th as the Department of Human Services revalidates nearly 5,600 existing providers. The revalidation is part of a corrective action plan required by federal officials to avoid losing over two billion dollars in Medicaid funding.

Providers must document ownership, employees and business locations, then undergo unannounced on-site inspections. For more information, contact the Minnesota Department of Human Services.