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Minnesota Medicaid Freeze Has Been Extended

Minnesota is extending a pause on enrolling new Medicaid providers in 12 high-risk services for at least another six months. The freeze began January 30th as the Department of Human Services revalidates nearly 5,600 existing providers. The revalidation is part of a corrective action plan required by federal officials to avoid losing over two billion dollars in Medicaid funding. 

Providers must document ownership, employees and business locations, then undergo unannounced on-site inspections. For more information, contact the Minnesota Department of Human Services.

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