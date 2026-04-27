Minnesota DNR Celebrates 150 Years of Arbor Day, Plants 2 Million Seedlings

Minnesotans are marking 150 years of Arbor Day with a renewed push to “plant it forward.” The state first observed Arbor Day in 1876, making it one of the earliest adopters in the nation, and now extends the celebration through Arbor Month each May.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says residents are encouraged to plant and care for trees, with community events, neighborhood plantings, and ongoing maintenance of existing trees.

At the same time, the DNR is planting nearly 2 million tree seedlings this spring across more than 3,000 acres of state-managed land. Foresters say the effort supports long-term forest health, wildlife habitat, and climate resilience. Officials add the goal is to ensure Minnesota’s forests continue growing for generations to come.