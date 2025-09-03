Skip to content

Minnesota DNR Invites Hunters to Take Part in Field Log

Archery deer season opens Saturday, Sept. 13, and the Minnesota DNR is once again inviting hunters to take part in its online hunter field log. The log allows hunters to record sightings of deer and other wildlife, such as turkey, bear, and fisher, while out in the field.

“This community science effort gives us valuable information about deer and other species,” said Tyler Obermoller, DNR research scientist.

Now in its fifth year, the project supplements population models the DNR uses to manage wildlife. Hunters can enter sightings from a mobile device or desktop at mndnr.gov/deer.

The DNR encourages hunters to log after every outing—even when no deer are seen. This data provides accurate comparisons to population estimates. The log will remain open through the end of 2025.

September 3, 2025

Nipp Arrested in Red Lake County Co-op Swindle

By Graham Scher – R & J Broadcasting | September 3, 2025 Warroad, Minn – Stephanie Michele Nipp,
September 2, 2025

Warroad Mayor Tom Goldsmith Updates on Construction and Other Projects

By Jon Michael – R & J Broadcasting | September 9, 2025 Warroad, MINN. – KQ92 and KRWB
August 29, 2025

DEED Seeks Community Grant Reviewers

Ekta Prakash, Director of DEED’s Office of Public Engagement provided notice this week that the Minnesota Department of
