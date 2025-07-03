Minnesota DNR Reminds Boaters About “Operation Dry Water” Over Fourth of July Weekend

This Fourth of July weekend, Minnesota’s lakes and rivers will be busy—and so will conservation officers and public safety teams. From July 4–7, Minnesota DNR will take part in Operation Dry Water, a national effort to crack down on boating under the influence. The campaign raises awareness about the dangers and serious penalties of operating a boat while impaired, which remains the leading cause of boating accidents and deaths in Minnesota and across the country.

While most boaters follow the rules, dozens are arrested for boating while intoxicated during the holiday period. Minnesota has some of the strictest laws in the country: if you’re caught operating a boat, vehicle, or recreational machine under the influence, you lose the right to drive all of them. Officials are reminding the public: there is zero tolerance for boating under the influence.

The DNR also urges all boaters to wear life jackets. Many fatalities could be prevented simply by wearing one. Stay safe, stay sober, and enjoy Minnesota’s waters responsibly.