Minnesota DNR Selects Bear Hunter Licenses

Minnesota DNR Release – Bear hunters who entered the license lottery should be on the lookout for selection on the Minnesota DNR website. Check to see if you have been selected on the DNR website or you can keep an eye on your mail for notification you may have received from the DNR. 

If you were selected, there is a deadline of this coming Friday, August 1, which is a deadline to purchase that license. any lottery winners that have been selected but do not claim theirs will become available to any eligible person on Wednesday, August 6th at Noon.

July 28, 2025

Minnesota Department of Health Tracks Tularemia Throughout State

MINNESOTA Department of Health Press Release – Minnesota health officials are tracking an increase in tularemia (TOO-LAH-REE-MEE-UH) also
July 28, 2025

Warroad HWY 11 Construction Updates

Warroad, MINN. – Road construction also continues in Warroad along Highway 11, with paving and bridge work picking
July 28, 2025

Roseau HWY 11 Construction Update

Roseau, MINN. – Construction continues in Roseau along Highway 11. From July 28 to August 1, traffic configuration
