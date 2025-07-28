Minnesota DNR Selects Bear Hunter Licenses

Minnesota DNR Release – Bear hunters who entered the license lottery should be on the lookout for selection on the Minnesota DNR website. Check to see if you have been selected on the DNR website or you can keep an eye on your mail for notification you may have received from the DNR.

If you were selected, there is a deadline of this coming Friday, August 1, which is a deadline to purchase that license. any lottery winners that have been selected but do not claim theirs will become available to any eligible person on Wednesday, August 6th at Noon.