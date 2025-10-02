Minnesota GOP and DFL Caucus Respond to Governor Walz’s Special Session Proposal

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is expected to call a special session with the focus on passing stricter gun laws, including an assault weapons and high-capacity magazines ban. The special session has garnered pushback from Senate and House Republicans. Minnesota House Speaker of the House Lisa Demuth made it clear that Republicans would show up for a session if called by Governor Walz, but they expect the proper legislative process to be followed.

While they would show for a session, GOP House Floor Leader Rep. Harry Niska criticized Governor Walz, and Democrats for their lack of bi-partistaship heading into the session.

After the GOP press conference, DFL House Leader Rep. Zack Stephenson responded to the GOP statement, saying that he feels discouraged heading into session.

In a proposal announced on Tuesday, Governor Walz stated that he expects to call a special session on Monday, October 6th, at 10 a.m.