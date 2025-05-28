Minnesota House hears testimony on State Tax Bill 

The Minnesota Legislature is waiting for Governor Walz to announce a special session to finalize the two year budget, but certain committees have been able to meet to discuss the tax bill. On Tuesday, Minnesota Department of Revenue Commission Paul Marquart testified in favor of the proposed tax bill, and highlighted some items that he feels would benefit state residents.

Rep Aisha Gomez also testified in favor of the bill, and talked about the potential reductions in property tax for Minnesota residents.

Walz is expected to call for a legislative session by the end of the week.