Minnesota House hears testimony on State Tax Bill 

The Minnesota Legislature is waiting for Governor Walz to announce a special session to finalize the two year budget, but certain committees have been able to meet to discuss the tax bill. On Tuesday, Minnesota Department of Revenue Commission Paul Marquart testified in favor of the proposed tax bill, and highlighted some items that he feels would benefit state residents. 

Rep Aisha Gomez also testified in favor of the bill, and talked about the potential reductions in property tax for Minnesota residents. 

Walz is expected to call for a legislative session by the end of the week.

May 28, 2025

Mayor Tom Goldsmith talks Hwy 11 Construction and Marina Project details

The Highway 11 construction project for the Roundabout on Cedar Avenue and Highway 11 in Warroad, as well
May 28, 2025

Speaking Proudly seeking applications for Statewide Speech Competition 

This November, high school girls from across the State of Minnesota will have the opportunity to compete for
May 27, 2025

History on Tap Preview Thursday 5/29

Warroad Heritages Center and Museum will hold their second annual History on Tap this Thursday at Lake of
